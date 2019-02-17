|
|
Corine A. Cornish 1932-2019
87, previously of North Canton, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Chapel Hill Community in Canal Fulton. Corine was born January 26, 1932, in Cameron, Missouri, to Frederick and Vashti (Purdy) Jacob. She graduated from Kent State University with a degree in education, taught two years in the Canton Public Schools and later tutored in the North Canton Schools. A member of Christ Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, Corine was also active in a number of social and philanthropic organizations. She was a long-time member and past president of The College Club of Canton, member of The Canton Woman's Club where she was a past president of the Day Section, and a member of P.E.O. Chapter AC which she also served as a president. Corine and her husband were former members of the Atwood Yacht Club where they enjoyed sailing and socializing. She played tennis for a number of years at Branhaven and enjoyed the company of her fellow players. She also enjoyed reading, playing Bridge, gardening, travelling, and spending time with family and friends.
Corine was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, with whom she shared almost 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter Susan Grady (Robert) of North Canton; and two sons and their spouses, Dr. Eric and Michelle Cornish of Alpena, Michigan, and Dale and Barbara Cornish of Saline, Michigan. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brian (Kristen) Grady of Cleveland, and Lara Cornish and Jacob Cornish of Saline, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Christ Presbyterian Church in Canton, with Rev. David de Vries and Rev. Eldon Trubee officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, The College Club of Canton, The Canton Woman's Club, or to P.E.O Chapter AC. The family wishes to thank all of Corine's caregivers from Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, as well as those from Chapel Hill Community for the wonderful care and comfort they provided.
Arnold 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019