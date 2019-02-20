Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Presbyterian Church
Canton, OH
Corine A. Cornish

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Christ Presbyterian Church in Canton, with Rev. David de Vries and Rev. Eldon Trubee officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, The College Club of Canton, The Canton Woman's Club, or to P.E.O Chapter AC. The family wishes to thank all of Corine's caregivers from Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, as well as those from Chapel Hill Community for the wonderful care and comfort they provided.

Arnold 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019
