Corine A. Cornish
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Christ Presbyterian Church in Canton, with Rev. David de Vries and Rev. Eldon Trubee officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, The College Club of Canton, The Canton Woman's Club, or to P.E.O Chapter AC. The family wishes to thank all of Corine's caregivers from Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, as well as those from Chapel Hill Community for the wonderful care and comfort they provided.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019
