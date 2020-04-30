Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Cornel T. "Red" Simon

Cornel T. "Red" Simon Obituary
Cornel "Red" T. Simon

age 79 of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday afternoon at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the manager of Holiday Bowl and proprietor of Red Simon Pro Shop for 30 years. He enjoyed drag racing and was a skilled bowler, having been inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame.

Red was preceded in death by his parents, Cornel and Mary (Brady) Simon; daughter, Debbie and sister, Rose Marie. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Joyce (Heckman) Simon; daughters, Denise Simon (Gary Blevins) of Green, Lorie (Josh) Reno, and Krissy (Tommy) Douglas all of Canton; three sisters, Kathy Phillips of Columbus, Loretta (Tony) Fanizzi and Corrine (Tim) Lysikowski all of Canton; five grandchildren, Cory Simon, Austin Peterson, William Douglas, Riley and Rebecca Reno; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Raelynn Bandurka.

Private services will be held Friday at Sunset Hills Burial Park, officiated by Pastor Bob Butterfield. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020
