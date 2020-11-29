Cornelia "Nellie" R. Humble
"Together Again"
of Canton on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 put on her walking shoes and is now walking on streets of gold in Heaven. She was born on January 19, 1925 in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Christina (Dragon) Sharbon.
She was preceded in death in 2001 by her husband Claude "Jim" Humble Jr. whom she was married to for 50 years; son Charles in 2017; brothers Jack Sharbon, Charles Sharbon, and John Sharbon; and sisters Mary Petak and Helen Verina. Nellie is survived by her devoted son, Jimmie (Kathy) Humble; granddaughter Stephanie (Cody) Urey; grandsons Jeremy (Denise) Humble, and Jason (Michelle) Humble; great-grandsons Cash, Wakefield, and Oliver; granddaughters Evelyn and Kelly; and good friends Taffy, Lanie, and John and Brenda.
Her family is looking forward to joining her at the Great Wedding Feast in Heaven for some of her famed chocolate, lemon meringue and apple pie. Nellie's family would also like to thank the staff at Bethany Nursing Home for their kind, devoted care during the last two years. Donations in her name can be made to Hammer and Nails of Canton.
