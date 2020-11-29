1/1
Cornelia R. "Nellie" Humble
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cornelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelia "Nellie" R. Humble

"Together Again"

of Canton on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 put on her walking shoes and is now walking on streets of gold in Heaven. She was born on January 19, 1925 in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Christina (Dragon) Sharbon.

She was preceded in death in 2001 by her husband Claude "Jim" Humble Jr. whom she was married to for 50 years; son Charles in 2017; brothers Jack Sharbon, Charles Sharbon, and John Sharbon; and sisters Mary Petak and Helen Verina. Nellie is survived by her devoted son, Jimmie (Kathy) Humble; granddaughter Stephanie (Cody) Urey; grandsons Jeremy (Denise) Humble, and Jason (Michelle) Humble; great-grandsons Cash, Wakefield, and Oliver; granddaughters Evelyn and Kelly; and good friends Taffy, Lanie, and John and Brenda.

Her family is looking forward to joining her at the Great Wedding Feast in Heaven for some of her famed chocolate, lemon meringue and apple pie. Nellie's family would also like to thank the staff at Bethany Nursing Home for their kind, devoted care during the last two years. Donations in her name can be made to Hammer and Nails of Canton. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved