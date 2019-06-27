|
|
Cornelius Kleyn
Cornelius "Carl" F. Kleyn "When the roll is called up yonder, I'll be there." Carl went home at the age of 94 on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his sister, Ella Frame and his children, Charlotte (Mike) Higgins, Candy (Dave) Richards, Connie (Lance) Furlong and Cindy (Eric) Stark. He was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his late wife, Arlene Madden Kleyn, and his two brothers, John and Dick Kleyn.
Carl was a special agent for 32 years with Hartford Steam Boiler, he was also an embalmer/ funeral director in the Youngstown area. He was in the Navy for five years serving in World War II and Korean War. He was an active member of The North Canton Chapel and enjoyed greeting the people as an usher.
A memorial service will be held at The North Canton Chapel on June 28th at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brannon Marshall officiating. Please no flowers. Memorial gifts may be made to the The North Canton Chapel or the Canton Christian Home Benevolent Fund.
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019