Corrine A. Gerber
"Together Again"
92 of Massillon, passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1927, to the late George and Jenny (Madaffer). She was a 1945 graduate of Washington High School. Corrine married Quentin Gerber on November 6, 1946, and they shared 66 years together until his passing 2012. Corrine worked as a Pharmacy Tech with CVS until her retirement. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed bowling and bingo.
She is survived by her children: Greg (Loretta) Gerber, Debby Stevoff, Becky Roth, Vicky Jo (David) Wills and Jeff (Malia) Gerber; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); her brother, Larry (Hazelee) Reichel; and a host of family and friends. Corrine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother and two sisters.
A private service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, through the Paquelet funeral home website. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website periodically.
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2020