|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
live streamed
www.paquelet.com
View Map
CORRINE A. GERBER


1927 - 2020
CORRINE A. GERBER Obituary
Corrine A. Gerber

"Together Again"

92 of Massillon, passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1927, to the late George and Jenny (Madaffer). She was a 1945 graduate of Washington High School. Corrine married Quentin Gerber on November 6, 1946, and they shared 66 years together until his passing 2012. Corrine worked as a Pharmacy Tech with CVS until her retirement. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed bowling and bingo.

She is survived by her children: Greg (Loretta) Gerber, Debby Stevoff, Becky Roth, Vicky Jo (David) Wills and Jeff (Malia) Gerber; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); her brother, Larry (Hazelee) Reichel; and a host of family and friends. Corrine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother and two sisters.

A private service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, through the Paquelet funeral home website. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website periodically.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2020
