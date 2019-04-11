|
Corrine Kay Lewis
A private burial will be followed by a memorial service open to all, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Paul UCC in Navarre with Rev. Brent Gundlah officiating. The family will receive condolences Friday morning in the church following the burial and prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Your flower arrangements are always welcome, however it was Corrine's wish that contributions made in her memory would benefit Kaleidoscope K-9s, PO Box 423, Seville, OH 44273. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019
