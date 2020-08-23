Corwin Lamar Spicer
Also known to his family and friend as "Cojo" born on February 18, 1980, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020.
Eldest child to his mother, Tracy Bess; father, Edward Howard Sr. and stepfather, Eric Bess Sr. Corwin graduated from McKinley Sr. High School in 1999. He enjoyed sports and playing games and talked "trash" whether he won or lost.
A service will be held on Monday August 24, 2020, with calling hours from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Homegoing celebration will begin promptly at noon at The Living Word Church at 701 Broad Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Howard M. Robinson Jr. officiating. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
