1/1
Corwin Lamar Spicer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corwin Lamar Spicer

Also known to his family and friend as "Cojo" born on February 18, 1980, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020.

Eldest child to his mother, Tracy Bess; father, Edward Howard Sr. and stepfather, Eric Bess Sr. Corwin graduated from McKinley Sr. High School in 1999. He enjoyed sports and playing games and talked "trash" whether he won or lost.

A service will be held on Monday August 24, 2020, with calling hours from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Homegoing celebration will begin promptly at noon at The Living Word Church at 701 Broad Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Howard M. Robinson Jr. officiating. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
We would like the family to know that we are praying for you all and what evetbwe can do we are here for you MUCH LOVE THE JONES AND UNDERWOOD FAMILY
Davida Jones
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved