Corwin "Corky" Stahler
Of Minerva, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He had a great zest for life and a love of God, family, friends, adventure, travel, farming, and all things mechanical. He was blessed with a large circle of family and friends to enrich his life, and they were blessed with his fun-loving spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Roxie Stahler; brother, Ralph Stahler; sisters, Neva and Naomi Stahler and great-grandson, Gabe Stahler. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marian; siblings, Mary Miller, Lois Frase, Jay Stahler, Carol Homan; children, Catherine Brown, William Stahler, Carol Gossman, James Stahler, Rebecca Stahler, Maria Dulaney, and Mary Service. 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren.
Calling hours are Sunday, December 22nd from 5-8 p.m. at Gotschall-Hutchisons's Funeral Home 206 E. Lincolnway, Minerva, Ohio. Viewing at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 23rd at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church 2004 Bellflower Rd, Minerva, Ohio. Funeral Services to begin at 1:00 p.m., graveside services to follow at Moultrie Chapel. The family would like to invite you to a fellowship meal following graveside services at Mt. Zion UMC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 20, 2019