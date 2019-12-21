Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Corwin Stahler
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
2004 Bellflower Rd
Minerva, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
2004 Bellflower Rd
Minerva, OH
Corwin "Corky" Stahler

Corwin "Corky" Stahler Obituary
Corwin "Corky"

Stahler

Calling hours are Sunday, December 22nd from 5-8 p.m. at Gotschall-Hutchisons's Funeral Home 206 E. Lincolnway, Minerva, Ohio. Viewing at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 23rd at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church 2004 Bellflower Rd, Minerva, Ohio. Funeral Services to begin at 1:00 p.m., graveside services to follow at Moultrie Chapel. The family would like to invite you to a fellowship meal following graveside services at Mt. Zion UMC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019
