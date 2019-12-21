|
|
|
Corwin "Corky"
Stahler
Calling hours are Sunday, December 22nd from 5-8 p.m. at Gotschall-Hutchisons's Funeral Home 206 E. Lincolnway, Minerva, Ohio. Viewing at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 23rd at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church 2004 Bellflower Rd, Minerva, Ohio. Funeral Services to begin at 1:00 p.m., graveside services to follow at Moultrie Chapel. The family would like to invite you to a fellowship meal following graveside services at Mt. Zion UMC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019