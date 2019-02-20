|
Costa Nicholas Kalorides
Of Manhattan, N.Y., unexpectedly passed away Thursday morning at the New York Presbyterian Hospital following cardiac arrest. Born in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of Xenophon and Rita (Penopoulou) Kalorides. Costa was a high school graduate of Glenoak and attended the University of Akron. He was an active member at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church. He was a part of the original Pontian dance troop and Greek dance troop, the Greek Orthodox Youth Association and he was an altar boy. Costa was a private first-class in the artillery unit of the Army Reserves. He worked alongside his family at his father's store, Zens Camera, Inc. He worked at the National Debt Relief in New York before his passing. Costa loved spending time with his family and friends, watching classic TV shows, and was an avid supporter of all Cleveland sports teams.
Costa was preceded in death by his father, Xenophon Kalorides. He is survived by his mother, Rita Kalorides; sisters and brothers-in-law, Maria (Kalorides) Avdelas, Kosta Avdelas, Eleni (Kalorides) Demirtzoglou, and Dimitris Demirtzoglou; nieces and nephews Eleftheria Avdelas, Manolis Avdelas, Tatiana Avdelas, Alexia Avdelas, Antonis Avdelas, and Jason Demirtzoglou; and other family and friends residing in the United States and Greece.
Calling hours will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday February 22, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Dr. Daniel Rogich officiating at 11:00 a.m. after the calling hours. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019