Courtland "Butch" W. Baldwin, Jr.



71, of Jackson Township passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born in Durham, N.C. to the late Courtland Sr. and Mary Barbour. He married the love of his life, Beverly Franklin on December 19, 1969. His greatest passion in life was being a husband, father and grandfather. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.



Butch will be remembered most for his generosity, his outgoing personality and for always being a familiar face to others no matter where he went.



He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Beverly; son, Austin Scott Baldwin and daughter, Heather (Jeromy) Martin; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth Baldwin. Along with his parents Butch was preceded in death by his son, Brian Baldwin; sister, Sue Pierce and his half-brother, Ronnie Honeycutt.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where military honors will be performed.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary