Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Oriole's Nest
Massillon, OH
View Map
Craig Allen Lynn Obituary
Craig Allen Lynn

58, passed away on August 23, 2019. Leaving behind his loving parents, Robert and Ursula; brothers, John and Robert; children Charles and Theodore; and five adorable grandchildren, Faith, Sebastian, Oscar, Vivian and Archie.

A Brick layer and Bartender by trade it would be impossible to drive thru Stark County and not see a building he helped construct or a room he lit up. His infectious smile and laugh will be missed as will his ability to deliver the perfect joke or story for any occasion.

Friends and family may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Canton at 11 a.m. and a celebration in his honor will be held at Oriole's Nest in Massillon starting at 6 p.m. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Craig was an avid blood donor, would appreciate any donations to the American Red Cross. If all that knew him well could attend he would be most thankful. In his words "I'll love you forever" Messages may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019
