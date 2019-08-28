|
|
Craig Allen Lynn
58, passed away on August 23, 2019. Leaving behind his loving parents, Robert and Ursula; brothers, John and Robert; children Charles and Theodore; and five adorable grandchildren, Faith, Sebastian, Oscar, Vivian and Archie.
A Brick layer and Bartender by trade it would be impossible to drive thru Stark County and not see a building he helped construct or a room he lit up. His infectious smile and laugh will be missed as will his ability to deliver the perfect joke or story for any occasion.
Friends and family may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Canton at 11 a.m. and a celebration in his honor will be held at Oriole's Nest in Massillon starting at 6 p.m. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Craig was an avid blood donor, would appreciate any donations to the American Red Cross. If all that knew him well could attend he would be most thankful. In his words "I'll love you forever" Messages may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019