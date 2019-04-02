|
|
Craig D. Mossor
57, of Jackson Township, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
A private funeral ceremony for Craig will be held at a later date. A public celebration of Craig's life will be held on April 14, 2019 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Lake Cable Club House: 5725 Fulton Drive N.W.,
Canton, Ohio 44718.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made payable to Mossor Computers for the establishment of the Craig Mossor Scholarship Fund, 5440 Fulton Drive N.W., Suite 4, Canton, Ohio 44718. To leave messages of comfort and support and read the FULL notice, go
to: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019