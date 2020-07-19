Craig Douglas Garren
age 39, passed away on
July 15, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 20, 1980, having later graduated from Fairless High School in 1999. Due to Craig having a risk taker behavior, he loved anything on two wheels. His first dirt bike he dubbed as his "mo-mo".
He is preceded in death by his grandmothers; one grandfather and one uncle. Survivors include his grieving parents; Doug and Patty Garren; sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Chris Armstrong; his most cherished and beloved daughter, Paige Lynn Garren who was born on January 26, 2004. He always felt within his heart that she was his "Best Accomplishment" in his life. Craig is also survived by eight loving aunts; five caring uncles; his grandfather and a host of cousins and second cousins.
His wishes were for cremation and a private ceremony will take place. Those wishing to share a fond memory and sign the online guestbook may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721