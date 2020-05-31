Cross Alexander Ferguson
Cross Alexander Ferguson

age 21, passed away to be with his Saviour in Heaven on May 24, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1998, to Angela Ferguson and David Natanski Jr. Cross attended Jackson High School and was in the Jackson Academy of Global Studies as well as a member of the LaCross Team. He later completed his education through Canton City Schools. He was Confirmed and a member of Grace United Church of Christ. He enjoyed nature and cooking. Cross was an avid reader, especially reading the bible and loved his family. His smile, his laughter, and his sweet spirit will be forever missed. We all look forward to the day we are all together in the Kingdom when he comes.

Cross was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Richard and Marie Sigrist. He is survived by his Mother Angela; his Father David; Sisters Amber, Fiona, Noelle; Brother Tyler; Nephews Malachi, Nauledge, and Liam; and Daughter Aaria Grace; and Wife Amisha; Grandmother Janice Sigrist Brust; Aunt and Uncle Jessica and Stephan Nenadov; Cousins Isabella and Gavin; also Special Family Friends Linda, her Daughter Megan, and her Daughter Elizabeth.

Family is having a private service. His final resting place will be at Sunset Hills. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
