Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Crystal Marie Jordan Obituary
Crystal Marie Jordan

34, of Canton, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Canton on Sept. 29, 1984 and was a 2003 graduate of Canton South High School. She was a member of Mt. Zion Church and loved her family deeply. Crystal's children were everything to her and she will be missed by all who knew her.

She leaves her husband, Justin Jordan, whom she married on April 24, 2010; children, Angeline, Brayden, Derek and Lilyanna; parents, Richard and Wendy King; step brothers, Rick, Dave and Dan and her step sister Rose.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
