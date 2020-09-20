1/1
Cullie E. Marks
1936 - 2020
Cullie E. Marks

age 84, of North Canton went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020 at her home. She was born May 20, 1936 in Floyd County, Virginia to Noah Simmons and Lola (Alderman) Tuck. She graduated from Lake High School in Hartville and spent over 30 years working at Aultman Hospital in the medical records department. She loved to cook, tend to her gardens, and sew. Most importantly, Cullie loved to be with her children, grandchildren, and extended family.

She is survived by her children Denny Davis, Beverly (Jeff) Bennetts, and Lori Davis, and five grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald, son Dean.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 23 at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville from 4-7PM. Due to the current environment masks and social distancing will be required. Please sign the guest book at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Hartville

330-877-9364

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
