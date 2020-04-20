Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Curtis "Jack" Holl

Curtis "Jack" Holl Obituary
Curtis "Jack" Holl

A loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. Jack lived his entire life in Canton. Born in 1929 to Curtis and Charlotte (McNamee) Holl, Jack attended Lehman High School and honorably served in the United States Army in divided Berlin before working at various area companies, including Irwin Steel, Perkins Diesel, and Weber Dental.

Jack is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Michael) Briggs and Janice (Paul) Hervey; his grandchildren, Abby, Jacob, Madeline, and Cameron Hervey; his brother, David Holl; and his longtime friend, Cora Jean Lucas. Preceded in death by his parents as well as siblings Gerald, Kathleen, and Mary Ellen.

Per Jack's wishes, he was cremated without services. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to be shared with the family may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2020
