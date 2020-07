Curtis L.Wright, Jr.Age 75, died Friday. Family and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m at the Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Three-Deuce-Five Marine Foundation, 14837 Detroit Avenue #297, Lakewood, Ohio 44107. SEE COMPLETE OBITUARY AT(Lamiell 330-456-7375)