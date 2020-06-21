Cy Kandel
devoted husband, dad, brother, son and grandpa, age 76 of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, following a short illness at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Alliance, Ohio, graduated from West Branch High School, attended Walsh College, and was a US Army veteran. He worked at Transue & Williams Stamping Company in Alliance, Ohio, and Hendrickson in Canton, Ohio. He owned his own tax preparation business and had many loyal clients. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and working was his hobby. They traveled from Bar Harbor, Maine, to Key West, Florida, to Yosemite, California. Cy & Susan enjoyed their work camping experience in Bar Harbor helping others experience the great outdoors. They visited many National Parks with Yellowstone being their favorite! They enjoyed camping and walking many beaches during their travels. They wintered in Mayo, Florida, the past 13 years.
Cy was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth; mother, Martha; and stepmother, Jane. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan, of 51 years; daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Hudnell; daughter, Jill (Mark) Flounders of Louisville Ohio, and son, Jake (Heather) Kandel of Pickerington, Ohio; six wonderful grandchildren Katie & Nate Hudnell, Abby & Lexi Flounders, and Grayson & Ella Kandel. Also survived by his brother, Jim (Eloise) Kandel; sister, Linda (Frank) McMichael; and sister, Mara Suvak.
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, June 23rd., from 5-7 p.m., at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.
Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com or cards can be sent to PO Box 98, Louisville, Ohio 44641. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Park Foundation (give.nationalparks.org) so Cy's love of National Parks can be honored for future generations.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.