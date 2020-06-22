CY KANDEL
Cy Kandel

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, June 23rd., from 5-7 p.m., at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com or cards can be sent to PO Box 98, Louisville, Ohio 44641. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Park Foundation (give.nationalparks.org) so Cy's love of National Parks can be honored for future generations.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.
