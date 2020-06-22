Cy Kandel
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, June 23rd., from 5-7 p.m., at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com or cards can be sent to PO Box 98, Louisville, Ohio 44641. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Park Foundation (give.nationalparks.org) so Cy's love of National Parks can be honored for future generations.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, June 23rd., from 5-7 p.m., at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com or cards can be sent to PO Box 98, Louisville, Ohio 44641. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Park Foundation (give.nationalparks.org) so Cy's love of National Parks can be honored for future generations.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.