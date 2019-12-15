Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
CYNTHIA A. KESSLER HEDDY

CYNTHIA A. KESSLER HEDDY Obituary
Cynthia A. (Kessler) Heddy

age 65, marched through the Gates of Heaven on Friday. Born in Canton, she lived in California and moved to Canal Fulton to raise her family. She had worked at Aultman Hospital in the Emergency Department, was a professional clown known as "Snuckles" and "Fire Bell" and was a volunteer fire fighter and EMT for Lawrence Township. She was an advice giver and a mom to many. Preceded in death by her husband, John H. Heddy, parents, Irvine and Julia Kessler and second mom, Mary.

Survived by her daughter, Jewelette "Julie" (Dale) McLaughlin, granddaughter, Miracle Grace McLaughlin all of Canal Fulton, sister, Holly (Edward) Burnside, niece, Adele Burnside, nephew, Matthew Burnside all of North Carolina, best friend of 50 years, Marna South of Florida, "adopted daughter", Jenny Sullivan of North Dakota and her large extended family and friends.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 7 p.m. with good family friend, Jake Schwendiman officiating. Burial will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to defray expenses. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019
