|
|
Cynthia F. (Bennett) Ray
Cynthia F. (Bennett) Ray, age 60, passed away on October 18, 2019. Cynthia was born on September 22, 1959. Cindy was devoted to her children and grandchildren and was happiest when spending time with them! She enjoyed classic TV shows, all things flamingo and had a special love for the beach. Cindy was devoted to the family business, Olympic Enterprises started by her father and now owned by her son, Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Irene Bennett; brother in law, Jim Barton; and her sister, Tammy Dornberger.
Cindy is survived by her children: Meagan McDonald (Sue), Sara Ray and Nicholas (Kait) Ray; her grandchildren: Nyah Smith, Hannah McDonald, Emari Smith and another granddaughter on the way; sisters, Patricia Barton and Jean (Clifford) Parsons; many nieces, nephews, extended family and three foster grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held November 10, 2019, at the Canton Garden Center. We welcome family and friends from 1 to 5 p.m. with sharing of memories to begin at 3 p.m. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:
ww.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2019