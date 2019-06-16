|
Cynthia Holder Haff
passed away unexpectedly in Washougal, Wash., on April 2, 2019 at the age of 84. Cynthia was born in Canton, Ohio on Sept. 1, 1934 to Caroline and Clyde Holder. One of five children, Cynthia graduated from McKinley High School in 1952, and eventually moved to the West Coast where she met and married Harold Haff. Cyndy worked in the airline industry and later as a travel agent. Cyndy and her husband, Harold were the proud parents of Charles Clay Haff (1968-1991). Over the years, Cyndy and her family lived in San Francisco, San Jose and Valley Springs, Calif. Following Harold's passing, Cynthia moved to Washington with her partner, Max Heinz. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed entertaining at home as well as going to dinner with her many friends and family.
Cynthia is survived by her partner, Max Heinz; sister, Priscilla (James) Sherer; brothers, Ben (Susie) and Tim (Sue) Holder; step sons, Larry and Bob Haff; ten special nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Caroline and Clyde; sister, Susan George (Donald); son, "Charlie" Haff; husband, Harold Haff; step daughter, Patricia Haff-Warner.
Her final resting place will be with her husband and son in the Lodi Memorial Cemetery, Calif. A family memorial service will be observed on July 5, 2019.
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019