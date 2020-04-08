|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" J. (Benedict)
Campanelli
age 72 of Canton, passed away Sunday, April 5th. Born in Canton to the late Herbert and Lillian (Johnson) Benedict, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas. Cindy was a 1966 graduate of Glenwood High School. She retired from the Hoover Company as an inspector after 37 years of service.
Cindy is survived by her son, Sam (Amanda) Campanelli; grandson, Sammy; siblings, Herbert "Toby" Benedict, Susan (Donald) Hammond, John Benedict; numerous nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend, Johnette Addessi.
Her wishes were to be cremated...While there will be no services or funeral at this time...there will be a Celebration of Life will be at a later time.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2020