Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Campanelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia J. "Cindy" (Benedict) Campanelli


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia J. "Cindy" (Benedict) Campanelli Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" J. (Benedict)

Campanelli

age 72 of Canton, passed away Sunday, April 5th. Born in Canton to the late Herbert and Lillian (Johnson) Benedict, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas. Cindy was a 1966 graduate of Glenwood High School. She retired from the Hoover Company as an inspector after 37 years of service.

Cindy is survived by her son, Sam (Amanda) Campanelli; grandson, Sammy; siblings, Herbert "Toby" Benedict, Susan (Donald) Hammond, John Benedict; numerous nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend, Johnette Addessi.

Her wishes were to be cremated...While there will be no services or funeral at this time...there will be a Celebration of Life will be at a later time.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -