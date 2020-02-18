The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Cynthia J. "Cindi" Perkson RN


1950 - 2020
Cynthia J. "Cindi" Perkson RN Obituary
Cynthia J. "Cindi" Perkson RN

69, passed away on February 16, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in East Liverpool on August 30, 1950 to the late Roy C. McElroy and Marjorie L. (Foster) Fickes. Cindi worked as an ER nurse for 35 years. She was a natural born caregiver and spent her life supporting and loving those around her. Cindi's family and friends were the center of her world and she found continuous joy in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.

Cindi is survived by her husband, Robert L. Perkson, whom she married on October 23, 1976; their faithful dog, Lexi; children, Carrie (Corky) Affolter, Christine (Ken) Bucholtz, Stefanie Perkson, Jessica Perkson and Rocky (Stephanie) Perkson; ten grandchildren, Brandi, Elise, Bryce, Sydney, Erica, Julian, Gabrielle, Kate, Janelle and Jon; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Susan (Jim) Wenderoth; three brothers, Roger (Mary Ann Willis) McElroy, Jeff (Wai) McElroy and Kit (Susan) McElroy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. A Celebration of Cindi's life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 a.m in the funeral home, Rev. Julia Wertz, officiating. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to The .

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2020
