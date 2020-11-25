1/1
Cynthia Jean King
1947 - 2020
Cynthia Jean King

age 73, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Canton, Ohio on Nov. 10, 1947 to the late Albert and Nova (Rohrer) Mobberley. Cynthia was a 1975 graduate of Mercy School of Practical Nursing. She was a former employee of Mercy Medical Center and retired from North Canton Medical Center Pediatrics Dept. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" King to whom she married April 20, 1968; two daughters, Cristin (William) Thompson, Nicole King (Amanda Taylor); a sister, Roberta Arendes; three brothers, Harry (Debra) Mobberly, Douglas (Penny) Mobberly and Timothy (Cindy) Mobberly; two grandchildren, Brayden and Sydney Thompson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Brown.

A mass of Christian burial (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, with burial to follow in St Louis Parish Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. On line condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier – Israel Funeral Home

330 875-1414

Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
