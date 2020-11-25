Cynthia Jean King
age 73, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Canton, Ohio on Nov. 10, 1947 to the late Albert and Nova (Rohrer) Mobberley. Cynthia was a 1975 graduate of Mercy School of Practical Nursing. She was a former employee of Mercy Medical Center and retired from North Canton Medical Center Pediatrics Dept. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" King to whom she married April 20, 1968; two daughters, Cristin (William) Thompson, Nicole King (Amanda Taylor); a sister, Roberta Arendes; three brothers, Harry (Debra) Mobberly, Douglas (Penny) Mobberly and Timothy (Cindy) Mobberly; two grandchildren, Brayden and Sydney Thompson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Brown.
A mass of Christian burial (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, with burial to follow in St Louis Parish Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. On line condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
