Cynthia L. Michel
Age 67, of Canton, died Friday September 25, 2020 following an extended illness. A life resident of Canton she was the daughter of the late Bernard & Virginia (Meyer) Michel. She was a graduate of Oakwood High School, retired from Nationwide Insurance after 44 years of service and was a former member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.
She is survived by her brothers, Dennis (Mikki) Michel of Holland, Ohio, Andrew (Thuy) Michel of Westerville, Ohio, Steven "Red" (Wendy) Michel of Kent, Matthew (Holly) Michel of Westerville, Ohio; sisters, Ann (Barry) Coplan of Trinity, Fla, Rebecca (Warren) Gillis of Coral Springs, Fla., Linda Arquilla of Princeton, Texas, Marilyn (Lonny) Weatherspoon of Alliance; sister-in-law, Maggie (Frank) Gamble of Hartville; several nieces, nephews and numerous good friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, John Michel.
There will be no services. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Cynthia wanted everyone to remember this: It does not matter how I died what matters is how I lived. Donations may be made in her name to the Stark County Humane Society or the charity of your choice
