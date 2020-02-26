Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Church
4796 Crossroads Rd., N.E.
Sandyville, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
CYNTHIA L. SCHANDEL


1963 - 2020
CYNTHIA L. SCHANDEL Obituary
Cynthia L. Schandel

Age 56 of Navarre, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 30, 1963 in Canton, daughter of Francis S. and JoAnn (Kohler) Reynolds. She was a member of Shepherd of the Valley Church Lutheran World Relief Quilters and Canton Quilters Guild.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia is survived by her husband of 30 years, Bill Schandel; son, Jacob; brothers, Frank (Sandy), Chris (Jennifer) and Walt (Tammy) Reynolds; sister, Lisa (David) Zastawny; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Church, 4796 Crossroads Rd., N.E., Sandyville, OH 44671. There will be calling hour at the church on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Also, calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home 639 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH, 44646 from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Siffert Cemetery in Pike, Twp. In lieu of flowers donations may be made Shepherd of the Valley Church. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020
