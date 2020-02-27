Home

CYNTHIA L. SCHANDEL

CYNTHIA L. SCHANDEL Obituary
Cynthia L.

Schandel

Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Church, 4796 Crossroads Rd., N.E., Sandyville, OH 44671. There will be calling hour at the church on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Also, calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home 639 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH, 44646 from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Siffert Cemetery in Pike, Twp. In lieu of flowers donations may be made Shepherd of the Valley Church. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2020
