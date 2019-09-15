|
Cynthia L. West
was suddenly taken to heaven on Thursday, September 13, 2019. Cindy enjoyed many things from spending time with her family, friends and going to Perry football games where she was a 30 year season ticket holder. She never missed the Browns game and she would always tell you how good they were going to be no matter how bad they were. Cindy enjoyed playing bingo, planning holiday events or any other family event. She spent a lot of her time working for Richville Community Park and volunteering at St.Joan of Arc Catholic Church which she enjoyed very much. She will be joined in heaven by her husband, Donald West; father and mother, Tom and Rosie Pullin; mother-in-law, Virginia Farber, and niece, Taylor Pullin.
Cindy leaves behind her loving son, Jim West; sister and brother-in-law, Shelly and Darryl Dennis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg and Terri Pullin, Mark and Shelley Pullin, Jeff and Lori Pullin, Mike and Vicky Pullin; father-in-law, Richard Farber. Also many other beloved family members including brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews. She was such an amazing woman and will be dearly missed by many.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., as well as one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or Richville Community Park. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019