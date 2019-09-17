Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
CYNTHIA L. WEST

Cynthia L. West

Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home

CANTON Chapel with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

Calling hours will be held (TODAY) Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., as well as one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or Richville Community Park. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 17, 2019
