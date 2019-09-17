|
Cynthia L. West
Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home
CANTON Chapel with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
Calling hours will be held (TODAY) Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., as well as one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or Richville Community Park. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:
