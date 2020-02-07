|
|
Cynthia Lee Whipkey Keister
age 74, of Hartville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 5, 2020. She was born Oct. 4, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio to Harry and Peggy Whipkey. In 1964, she married John Michael Keister and they began their family of three children. In addition to her role as a wife and mother, she was active in Stark County Schools working with special needs students. At Lake Local Schools, Cindy coached cheerleading and worked in the school library until she retired. She enjoyed her retirement as a grandma and was fondly called "Griz". She also enjoyed spending time by her pool, quilting and vacationing in Florida. Cindy was a faithful Christian Woman and a longtime member of Maranatha Ministries Church.
Preceded in death by her parents, Harry Whipkey, Peggy Whipkey Sherman, and Emerson Sherman. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Mike; mother, Mary Sherman; children, John (Jean) Keister, Scott (Maureen) Keister and Erin (Matt) Myers; grandsons, John Renehan, Trey Vaughan, Jake Keister, Nick Keister, Matthew Myers and Kyle Myers; sister-in-law, Judy Keister; brothers, Ted, Ed, Bill Shroyer and Robert Sherman; many friends, her niece and nephews.
Friends may call Sunday 1-3 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services will be Monday 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastors Jeff Caldwell and Jake Keister officiating. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maranatha Ministries, 14289 Edison St., NE, Alliance, OH 44601.
Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020