Cynthia M. Simpkins
1943 - 2020
Cynthia M. Simpkins

77, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was born on Jan. 3, 1943 the daughter of the late Gordon and Lilith Dodrill. She owned and operated for 20 years Personal Secretarial Services. She touched many lives with her friendly and caring heart. Cynthia had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gordon "Jerry" Dodrill. Cynthia is survived by her sons, Robert (Jessica) Simpkins and Richard (Amy) Simpkins; grandchildren, Chase Simpkins, Davis Simpkins, Bryson Simpkins, Rebekah Borah, Scotland Borah, Elisabeth Borah, Benjamin Borah, Morgan Simpkins, and Daniel Simpkins; great-grandson, Noah Shea; sisters, Sandra DeGregorio and Lilith "Becky" Sinclair; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Luke's Lutheran Community for all your special care and love given to Cynthia.

Cremation will take place and a private service will be held at a later date due to CoVid 19. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
