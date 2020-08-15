Cynthia "Cindy" (Madaffer)
McFarren
age 75 of Akron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 13, 2020 in Green, Ohio. She was born on Nov. 10, 1944 in Navarre to Joseph and Esther Madaffer. Cynthia was a life-long resident of Stark County and a 1963 graduate of Washington High School. Cynthia, or Cindy as she was known to family and friends, loved her Massillon Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes. She enjoyed music, dancing, and oil painting. She was a member of First Christian Church Disciples in Christ, and a member of Beta Rho Sorority. Cindy retired from the Laurels of Massillon on March 24, 2005. She was STNA and home health care aid for many years. She loved and cared deeply for her patients.
She is preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Dave McFarren; and brothers, Phil Glick, Ron Cochron, and Robert Madaffer. She is survived by daughter, Lori Ann Beers, and son, Scott (Terri) McFarren; brother, Tom Madaffer; grandsons, Danny and Kenny (Alexis) Beers, and Brantley McFarren; granddaughter, Victoria Romeo; step grandchildren, Dakota Brown, and Kendall Brown, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may come to call on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will follow at 6 p.m. Burial to take place at Union Lawn Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com
.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222