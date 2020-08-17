1/
Cynthia "Cindy" (Madaffer) McFarren
Cynthia "Cindy" (Madaffer)

McFarren

Friends and family may come to call on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will follow at 6 p.m. Burial to take place at Union Lawn Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
AUG
18
Service
06:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
