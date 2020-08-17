Or Copy this URL to Share

McFarren



Friends and family may come to call on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will follow at 6 p.m. Burial to take place at Union Lawn Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to



Paquelet Funeral Home



and Crematory



330-833-3222

Cynthia "Cindy" (Madaffer) McFarren

Friends and family may come to call on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will follow at 6 p.m. Burial to take place at Union Lawn Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222

