Cyriel (Cy) P. Boelens
99 died September 27, 2019. He was born in Sint-Jan-in-Eremo, Belgium on June 8, 1920 to Edward and Marie Boelens. The family emigrated to the US when Cy was a small boy. Cy served in World War II with the 104th Timberwolf Infantry Division of the US Army. He was a 70 year member and Past Commander of American Legion Post 549 in Beach City, Ohio, where he lived for 72 years. Cy was also a member of Catholic Order of Forresters for over 83 years and worshiped faithfully at Holy Family Parish in Brewster, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and a sister; his wife, Sarah to whom he was married 55 years; son, Richard (Doris); and son in law, David Johns.
Cy is survived by daughter, Joann Johns of North Canton; son, David (Linda) Boelens of Uniontown; grandson, Dustin (Alexandria) Johns; and great grandson, Landon Johns of Jacksonville, NC.; along with numerous nieces
and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m., October 4, 2019, with a memorial mass immediately following at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, 512 S. Wabash Ave., Brewster, Ohio.
Inurnment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish, Brewster, Ohio, or American Legion Post 549, Beach City. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements. You may sign the guest book at:
www.lantzerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019