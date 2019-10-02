Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
512 S. Wabash Ave.
Brewster, OH
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
512 S. Wabash Ave.
Brewster, OH
CYRIEL P. (CY) BOELENS


1920 - 2019
CYRIEL P. (CY) BOELENS Obituary
Cyriel (Cy) P. Boelens

Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m., October 4, 2019, with a memorial mass immediately following at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, 512 S. Wabash Ave., Brewster, Ohio.

Inurnment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish, Brewster, Ohio, or American Legion Post 549, Beach City. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements. You may sign the guest book at:

www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019
