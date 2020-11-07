Daina M. Wozniak – Knox



77, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 21, 1943, to Walter and Glenna (Turner) Wozniak. She attended Sandy Valley High School from 1957 to 1960, and graduated from Englewood High School in Englewood, Colorado in 1961. Daina's love of travel led her to open Quality Travel in Canton which she eventually sold years later. She was also employed by Canton AAA Travel Agency for many years, finally retiring from the Veterans Administration in Canton. Daina was a kindhearted people person who had a compassion for all. She was a great listener who would lend her ear to anyone in need. She also had a love of animals and always had pampered pets. She would often say that life is just better with furry friends in it.



Daina was also an advocate for the mentally ill as it afflicted loved ones close to her. She was fond of the friends she made and the work they did at the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She often shared her experience with local police to help them better understand how to more effectively handle encounters with those afflicted by the disease. Daina was known for her love of dancing. She was a dance instructor at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios. Her hobby of ballroom dancing turned into competing in national competitions often taking home first place with her partners.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, William K. Knox; and ex-husband, William J. Knox; and sister, Janet (Danny) Fedeli. She is survived by her sons, John D. Knox of Massillon, and Douglas J. Knox; grandchildren: Nicole M. Knox of Massillon, Madison M. Knox of San Diego, Megan Hubbard, Callie Snyder; sisters, Patricia (Ed) Wozniak-Deles of Cape Coral, Florida, Helen (Larry) Wozniak-Wilgus; brothers, Walter Wozniak of Massillon; and Steve (Cheryl) Wozniak of Canton.



A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store