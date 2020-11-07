1/1
DAINA M. WOZNIAK-KNOX
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daina M. Wozniak – Knox

77, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 21, 1943, to Walter and Glenna (Turner) Wozniak. She attended Sandy Valley High School from 1957 to 1960, and graduated from Englewood High School in Englewood, Colorado in 1961. Daina's love of travel led her to open Quality Travel in Canton which she eventually sold years later. She was also employed by Canton AAA Travel Agency for many years, finally retiring from the Veterans Administration in Canton. Daina was a kindhearted people person who had a compassion for all. She was a great listener who would lend her ear to anyone in need. She also had a love of animals and always had pampered pets. She would often say that life is just better with furry friends in it.

Daina was also an advocate for the mentally ill as it afflicted loved ones close to her. She was fond of the friends she made and the work they did at the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She often shared her experience with local police to help them better understand how to more effectively handle encounters with those afflicted by the disease. Daina was known for her love of dancing. She was a dance instructor at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios. Her hobby of ballroom dancing turned into competing in national competitions often taking home first place with her partners.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, William K. Knox; and ex-husband, William J. Knox; and sister, Janet (Danny) Fedeli. She is survived by her sons, John D. Knox of Massillon, and Douglas J. Knox; grandchildren: Nicole M. Knox of Massillon, Madison M. Knox of San Diego, Megan Hubbard, Callie Snyder; sisters, Patricia (Ed) Wozniak-Deles of Cape Coral, Florida, Helen (Larry) Wozniak-Wilgus; brothers, Walter Wozniak of Massillon; and Steve (Cheryl) Wozniak of Canton.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved