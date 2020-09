Or Copy this URL to Share

Dajon Milton Tucker



20, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1st in the Trinity Gospel Temple, 1612 Tuscarawas St West, Canton, Ohio 44708, at 12:00 PM with viewing two hours prior to services. Burial will take place in Northlawn Cemetery.



Waltner-SIMCHAK



Funeral Home



Locally Owned Since 1917



330-455-0293



