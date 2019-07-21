|
|
Dale A. Koon II
51, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on
August 23, 1967 in Parkersburg, WV, to Dolores "Jean" and the late Dale A. Koon. Preceded in death by grandparents, Amos and Josephine Koon, Blane and Ethel Bowen; and Aunt Linda Koon.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his aunts and uncles: Patricia and Kenneth Maley, Linda and John Pound, Gerry Koon, Shirley Anderson; best friend, Tim Calhoun; special friend and ex-wife, Tammy Miner; co-worker, Josh; and his gal pal, Tracy Fowler.
Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019