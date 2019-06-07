Dale A. Walterhouse 1934-2019



84, of Massillon, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio on September 21, 1934 to the late John and Fern (Pool) Walterhouse. He married Joanne Klenk on June 15, 1957 and they shared 61 wonderful years together. Dale was a 1957 graduate of Otterbein College. He acquired his Masters of Science degree from Akron University. Dale and his wife Jo came to Massillon in 1958 at the request of Tiger Head Coach Leo Strang, who was Dale's coach at Upper Sandusky High School. Dale served under 6 Tiger Head Football Coaches, and coached on six State Championship and two National Championship teams. Dale is a member of the inaugural class of the Tiger Hall of Fame with a plaque mounted in the Tiger Athletic Hallway at WHS. His Massillon coaching career spanned 24 seasons. Dale's teaching and community service career in Massillon spanned 6 decades. He taught everything from health and physical education to general chemistry. He also served as the District Wide Supervisor of Health and Physical Education and served a short stint as WHS Athletic Director. Dale was elected as City Councilman for 4 years where he led the effort to refurbish Massillon's city parks. Dale has also been very active in many Massillon athletic booster clubs and community organizations, including: Massillon Tiger Football Booster Club President in 2002, Sideliner President in 1999, Tiger Football Booster Club Treasurer 2003-2011, Massillon Tiger Basketball Courtsiders Booster Club President 2019. Dale was also an active member of the Massillon Lions Club, where he led efforts to acquire special digital cameras that facilitated 1000's of Massillon student eye evaluations in a matter of minutes vs hours. Dale was also an active Board member of the Spring Hill Historic Home Board of Trustees, where he played an instrumental role in getting Spring Hill recognized on the National Registry as an Underground Railroad site. Dale received many awards recognizing his community service. In addition to his Tiger Hall of Fame honor, he was named Honorary Captain for 2 Tiger football games, and just last year, Dale received the One Tiger Heritage Award, given to individuals who contribute decades of time and effort toward bettering their community and helping Massillon's youth. Although supporting the Massillon Community was a big part of Dale's life, being a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather was his greatest passion. Family outings and activities were something he always looked forward to. His family will carry on many of his traditions, including a backyard "Roast the Dogs" McKinley week hot dog roast, the 16th Street block party, and the annual Christmas caroling party.



Dale will be deeply missed by his wife, Jo; children, Kathy Smith and her husband, Scott McCamish; Kurt (Loreen) Walterhouse and Steve (Kathy) Walterhouse; 11 grandchildren, Brian (Leann) Smith, Eric (Anna) Smith, Shane, Trae and Max Walterhouse, Ryan McCamish, Nicholas, Christian and David Walterhouse and six great grandchildren, Emma, Xaidyn, Camdyn, Allie, Brayden, Carson; sister, Roseann (Chuck) Emmerling.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9th from 1-5 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A celebration of Dale's life will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours one hour prior to the service. Final resting place will be Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Massillon Youth Sports Association (http://massillonyouthsports.com/) or the Massillon Lions Club (http://massillonlions.org/).



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019