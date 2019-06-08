Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Walterhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale A. Walterhouse


1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dale A. Walterhouse Obituary
Dale A.

Walterhouse

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9th from 1-5 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A celebration of Dale's life will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours one hour prior to the service. Final resting place will be Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Massillon Youth Sports Association (http://massillonyouthsports.com/) or the Massillon Lions Club (http://massillonlions.org/).

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on June 8, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.