|
|
|
Dale A.
Walterhouse
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9th from 1-5 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A celebration of Dale's life will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours one hour prior to the service. Final resting place will be Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Massillon Youth Sports Association (http://massillonyouthsports.com/) or the Massillon Lions Club (http://massillonlions.org/).
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on June 8, 2019
Read More