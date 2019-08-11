|
Dale Allen Escott
59, of Canton, Ohio, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 9. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Escott; his brother, Mark Escott; and his son, Jason Escott. Dale was passionate about learning and loved to share his vast knowledge with those he loved and admired. A writer, craftsman, and outdoorsman, Dale was most in his element when he was creating something but found his deepest and most enduring joy in his family and his faith.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his children, Jessica (Chris) Friesner, Christina Henry, and Joshua (Raquel) Escott; as well as his beloved grandchildren; his dear mother, Arla Jean Escott; and his sisters; nieces; and nephews. Many thanks to Mercy Hospice, especially Jess and Darrin, and our Bethany Nursing Home family and friends.
Calling hours are Monday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Father Leo Wehrlin as celebrant. Final viewing is in the church Tuesday 10 to 11 a.m. Interment in St. Jacob's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dale's name to Little Flower Catholic Parish or Mercy Hospice.
