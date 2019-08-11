Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Escott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Allen Escott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Allen Escott Obituary
Dale Allen Escott

59, of Canton, Ohio, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 9. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Escott; his brother, Mark Escott; and his son, Jason Escott. Dale was passionate about learning and loved to share his vast knowledge with those he loved and admired. A writer, craftsman, and outdoorsman, Dale was most in his element when he was creating something but found his deepest and most enduring joy in his family and his faith.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his children, Jessica (Chris) Friesner, Christina Henry, and Joshua (Raquel) Escott; as well as his beloved grandchildren; his dear mother, Arla Jean Escott; and his sisters; nieces; and nephews. Many thanks to Mercy Hospice, especially Jess and Darrin, and our Bethany Nursing Home family and friends.

Calling hours are Monday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Father Leo Wehrlin as celebrant. Final viewing is in the church Tuesday 10 to 11 a.m. Interment in St. Jacob's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dale's name to Little Flower Catholic Parish or Mercy Hospice.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now