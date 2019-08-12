|
Dale Allen Escott
Calling hours are Monday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Father Leo Wehrlin as celebrant. Final viewing is in the church Tuesday 10 to 11 a.m. Interment in St. Jacob's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dale's name to Little Flower Catholic Parish or Mercy Hospice.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019