Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
Hartville, OH
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Dale Allen Escott


1960 - 2019
Dale Allen Escott Obituary
Dale Allen Escott

Calling hours are Monday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Father Leo Wehrlin as celebrant. Final viewing is in the church Tuesday 10 to 11 a.m. Interment in St. Jacob's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dale's name to Little Flower Catholic Parish or Mercy Hospice.

Arnold Hartville

330-877-9364

Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019
