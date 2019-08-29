|
Dale Allen Marburger
age 72, of Beach City, passed away Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019, in Aultman Hospital at Canton following a brief illness. Born in Winfield, Ohio on September 16, 1946, Dale was a son of the late Phillip and Mildred Morganthaler Marburger. He was a graduate of Strasburg-Franklin High School and furthered his education at the Cleveland Barber College. Professionally, Dale worked for Superior Dairy for 27 years and served as a longtime volunteer with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his younger years, he served as the President of the Beach City Baseball Little League and coached baseball, softball, and football. He also enjoyed his work with the Beach City Community Improvement Corporation.
He will be greatly missed by his family, a son, Brian (Lea) Marburger of Brewster, Ohio; a daughter, Chris (Jim) Menne of Westerville, Ohio; three step-daughters, Christina (Matt) Scott of Lewis Center, Ohio, Danielle (Dan) Welch of Greer, South Carolina, Jodi (Shawn) Leberknight of Granville, Ohio; a granddaughter, Grace Menne; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Lois Schmidt and a brother Ray (Kathy) Marburger. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Marburger, and his second wife, Beverly Marburger.
The family will greet guests on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where a service celebrating Dale's life will be led by Pastor Dan Legg on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A meal will immediately follow in the Hospitality Room of the Dover Funeral Center. Dale was an avid sports fan, please help his family honor his life by wearing your favorite sport team attire to both his visitation and service. To further honor his life the family requests memorial contributions in Dale's name be directed to the Beach City CIC, c/o T. Lucas, PO BOX 144 Beach City, Ohio 44608. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dale by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019