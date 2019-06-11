|
Dale Allen Shanklin 1953-2019
65, of Canton, passed away, in the comfort of his home, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born in Massillon on October 21, 1953 to the late Glendale Shanklin and Marilyn Kelly. Dale was employed in Masonry Construction for 43 years, retiring in 2015. He attended Arlington Ave. Church of God and enjoyed woodworking, camping, boating and fishing. He loved his family deeply and especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandsons. Dale will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Miner and his brothe,r Ken Shanklin. He leaves his loving wife, Stephanie Shanklin, whom he married in 2000; children, Nichole (Tyler) Schultz of Apple Creek, Ohio, Jason Stano of Orlando, Fla. and Amy (Nick) DeVault of Canton; grandsons, Ryan and Brody Schultz; siblings, Howard (Diane) Shanklin, Kim (Vince) Harvey, Randy (Sue) Shanklin and Wendy (Mike) Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Arlington Ave. Church of God, 142 Arlington Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Webb Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to , 6111 Oak Tree Blvd. Suite 130 Independence, OH 44131. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019