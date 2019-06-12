|
|
|
Dale Allen
Shanklin
Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Arlington Ave. Church of God, 142 Arlington Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Webb Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to , 6111 Oak Tree Blvd. Suite 130 Independence, OH 44131. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneral home.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
Read More