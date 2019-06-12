Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arlington Ave. Church of God
142 Arlington Ave. NW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Arlington Ave. Church of God
142 Arlington Ave. NW
Canton, OH
1953 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dale Allen Shanklin Obituary
Dale Allen

Shanklin

Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Arlington Ave. Church of God, 142 Arlington Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Webb Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to , 6111 Oak Tree Blvd. Suite 130 Independence, OH 44131. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneral home.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
