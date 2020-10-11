Dale Baker Ray
A lifelong adventure seeker and loving mother has passed away. Dale Baker Ray, 82, residing in Mitchellville, MD, formerly of Surf City, NC, passed away September 30, 2020 at Collington retirement community. Born February 13, 1938 in Warren, OH, she is predeceased by her parents, Donald A. (Dutch) and Elizabeth R. (Zib) Baker of Warren, OH; her brother, Andrew Baker; and her late husband of 19 years, Edward Ray (Ed), of New Bern, NC. After raising her three children she boldly packed up her red Ford Escort and moved from North Canton, OH to Charlotte, North Carolina to accept a position as an insurance auditor. Her career later led her to open her own Pac N Ship store in New Bern, NC until 2004. She loved the beach and retired with Ed to their home in Surf City, NC., where she resided until 2019. Some of her adventure seeking included traveling to Russia, Denmark, Italy, France and Martha's Vineyard along with numerous trips to Florida, Washington D.C., California and Ohio. She had a passion for her canine companions. Over the years she was a member of numerous bridge groups and made lifelong friendships. In her free time, Dale was an avid reader and always had a book available. She volunteered at the Charlotte Convention Center, Children's Discovery Museum, a Girl Scout leader and parent school volunteer. She was a generous and devoted mother, making sure her children's needs were met.
Survivors include her three children: Curt Braden (Dee) North Canton, OH, Pamela Braden (Jim McManamon) FL, Susan Braden Williams (Bob) CA; and grandchildren: Jacob, Jaclynn, Robert, great-grandson, Asher, sister-in-law, Nancy Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. On to the next adventure Dale (Mom), we will see you in heaven, rest in peace. Love you always.
The family will be having a private ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery, Warren OH. In lieu of flowers which Dale said were wasted on the dead, please consider a donation to Coastal Therapeutic Riding Program (therapy program for special needs children and adults), 8120 Sidbury Rd., Wilmington, NC 28411 or your favorite charity
